Laurie A. Garms, M.D., 58, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.