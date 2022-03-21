Laura Lynn Ann Kilburg, 57, of Pipestone, Minnesota, formerly of Bellevue, passed away on, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Private Family Services will be conducted with burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 26%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:03:04 AM
- Sunset: 07:14:59 PM
- Dew Point: 38°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Periods of rain. High 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Weather Alert
...Avoid Burning This Afternoon... Warm temperatures in the lower to mid 70s, low humidity as low as 25 percent, and breezy southwest winds gusting to 30 mph will bring conditions that will cause fires to potentially spread out of control this afternoon. Avoid outdoor burning through early this evening.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 16 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 27%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 27%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- City amends Offshore agreement
- 25 trees removed from boulevards
- Brittany Snow felt 'liberated' playing an adult film star in the new horror movie ‘X’.
- Sydney Sweeney 'never asked' for any nude scenes to be cut from Euphoria
- Magic of Children bidding begins
- Sieverding named Coach of the Year
- Capturing the early days
- Years Ago
- Ruggeberg; Childs plan June Wedding
- 95th Birthday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.