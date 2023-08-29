Larry P. Ambrosy, 80, of Bellevue, passed away on, Tuesday, August 29, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. A memorial visitation will be 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue with Military Honors Conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at a later date in St. Donatus Catholic Cemetery.
Larry was born January 25, 1943, the son of Leo and Leola (Kilburg) Ambrosy. He graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School. Larry served his country in the US Army 1961-1964. He retired from John Deere Works-Dubuque in 1994. Larry married Linda Brown on December 23, 1985. Larry was active in the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Association, an avid golfer, enjoyed walking his dog, and canoeing. Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
