Larry Leo Helmle, age 88, a life-long resident of Spragueville, IA, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospital, in Iowa City. A funeral mass will be held Friday, June 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday, June 23 from 4pm to 7pm as well as one hour prior to Friday’s service. Arrangements are being handled by Law Jones Funeral Home.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:25:06 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:01 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 98F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Sun and a few passing clouds. High 87F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 98°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Burglary suspect nabbed by Bellevue PD; Wisconsin law enforcement
- Golf cart proposal passes first hurdle
- I stand behind Marquette’s decision
- Summer Art Show set
- Larry Leo Helmle, age 88
- Agencies combine for active shooter training
- Steve J. Schroeder
- Bellevue student honored as 'Best of the Class' 2022
- Does it really need to be Red or Blue?
- Years Ago in Bellevyue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.