Larry Leo Helmle, age 88, a life-long resident of Spragueville, IA, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospital, in Iowa City.  A funeral mass will be held Friday, June 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday, June 23 from 4pm to 7pm as well as one hour prior to Friday’s service.  Arrangements are being handled by Law Jones Funeral Home.