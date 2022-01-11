Larry L. Holdgrafer, age 79

Larry L. Holdgrafer, age 79, of Spragueville, IA, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, IA, on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11am. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the church, from 4pm to 7pm, as well as one hour prior to Friday’s mass. Family and friends are invited to share in Larry’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.