Larry L. Holdgrafer, age 79, of Spragueville, IA, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, IA, on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11am. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the church, from 4pm to 7pm, as well as one hour prior to Friday’s mass. Family and friends are invited to share in Larry’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Feels Like: 4°
- Heat Index: 19°
- Wind: 19 mph
- Wind Chill: 4°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:45 AM
- Sunset: 04:50:07 PM
- Dew Point: 10°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 36F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
