Larry Joseph Heiar, 71

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph by Friday. Blizzard conditions will also be possible, along with extremely cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero will be possible, especially starting Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central, northeast and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, leading to power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts from the combined effects of the wind and snow are expected. Thus, blizzard conditions will be possible, even after the falling snow has stopped. This will also lead to difficulty when gathering accurate measurements of snow during the event. This will be a long duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start. Plan holiday travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts. If confidence increases, the Winter Storm Warning may eventually be upgraded to a blizzard warning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&