Larry E. Hager, 86, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:00 am – 11:00 am, also Thursday, April 13, 2023 at church prior to Mass. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.
Larry was born October 20, 1936, the son of Joseph and Amelia (Jacobs) Hager. He graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and then served in the US Army National Guard 1956-1962 during the Vietnam Era. Larry married Patricia Feller on September 22, 1973. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, enjoyed farming, driving truck, NASCAR, and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Larry enjoyed mostly seeing his grandchildren and watching them play sports. He will greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Patti; sons, Barry (Leslee) Hager and Brett (Emily) Hager; grandchildren, Tayt, Trace, Elliott, Clara, and Henry; siblings, Kermit Hager and Joanette (Terrence) Lange; and numerous extended relatvies.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Glenn Hager; and a sister in-law, Diane Hager
A memorial fund has been established in Larry’s memory.
