Larry E. Hager, 86, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.  Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Family will greet friends 9:00 am – 11:00 am, also Thursday, April 13, 2023 at church prior to Mass.  Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.