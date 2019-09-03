Kyle David Miller, age 40, of Preston, Iowa, passed away August 29, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., September 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Kyle was born September 5, 1978, the son of David “Whitey” and Joyce (Bormann) Miller in Clinton, Iowa. He attended Preston High School, graduating with the Class of 1997.
Kyle worked with his father for Whitey’s Masonry & Concrete, Inc. and took over the business in 2009. He also farmed, was a past member of the Preston Fire Department, and coached his sons’ football, basketball and soccer.
Kyle chose to be an organ donor in order to give life to others. He believed in family, hard work, and helping others in the community. He cherished time spent playing with his kids and teaching them everything about life. Kyle was always a protective big brother to his two sisters. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed, deer hunting, riding his Harley and spending time with friends.
Kyle is survived by his #1 priority, his children, Niya, Kolt and Knox; his mother, Joyce; two sisters, Kayla Miller of Bellevue, Iowa and Kalli Miller of Preston; and his nieces, Bel, Brenna, Brielle and Blakely. Kyle is preceded in death by his father, David “Whitey” Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.