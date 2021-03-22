Kenneth W. Poll, of Maquoketa passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Jackson County Regional Hospital.
His funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Burial will be at a later date at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Andrew.
Kenneth William was born on December 20, 1941 in Jackson County, Iowa to Raymond and Wilma (Weis) Poll. He graduated from Andrew High School. On May 26, 1962 he was united in marriage to Bernice Banowetz at Sts. Mary & Joseph Church in Sugar Creek. a school bus for Andrew School District was a deliver driver for Doug Petersen AI. Farming and family were his life. You could always find him out in his skid loader or out in the back cutting wood. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Bernice, his children; Duane (Carla) Poll of Bellevue, Darlene (Bob) Schardt of Dubuque, Ron (Pam) Poll of Delmar, Daryl (Cindy Smith) Poll of Maquoketa, Raymond (Kariann Yoose) Poll of Montfort, Wisconsin, Brian (Dana) Poll of Dubuque, Karen (Chad) Heiderscheit of Holy Cross, Darin (Christine) Poll of Dubuque, sixteen grandchildren, twenty two great-grandchildren, three sisters; Lorraine (Larry) Gilmore of Iron Hill, Lois Barten of Maquoketa, Patricia (Vincent) Gerardy of Maquoketa and two brothers; Donald (Barb) Poll of Maquoketa and Vern (Cindy) Poll of Maquoketa.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Roger and Duane, a granddaughter Cassandra and a grandson Zach.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials and cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Kenneth Poll Family PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.