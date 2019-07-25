Kenneth O. Anderson Jr. 57, of Bellevue, IA, passed away on July 22, 2019 in Davenport, IA. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9 am. until time of service. Memorials may be left to his daughter Erica Anderson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 70°
- Heat Index: 70°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 70°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:48:15 AM
- Sunset: 08:27:43 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
