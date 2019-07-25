Kenneth O. Anderson Jr. 57

Kenneth O. Anderson Jr. 57, of Bellevue, IA, passed away on July 22, 2019 in Davenport, IA. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9 am. until time of service. Memorials may be left to his daughter Erica Anderson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com