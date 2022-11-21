Kenneth Lloyd “Ken” Weuste, 80, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away peacefully, on his birthday, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Services celebrating Ken’s life will start at 9:30 a.m. for visitation and the memorial will begin at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, Iowa. The burial will be at the Andrew Cemetery. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Ken Weuste was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, to Edwin and Henrietta (Rommert) Weuste. He grew up in Andrew and graduated from Andrew High School in 1960. He married Christine Louise Cornelius his high school sweetheart, on Feb. 7, 1961, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, Iowa. To this union three children were born: Donna, Greg, and Theresa. He then furthered his education at Clinton Community College.
Ken learned the value of hard work at an early age working for Rasmussen Motor Company in Maquoketa while in high school. Upon his marriage to Chris, he worked various jobs until 1968 when he took a job working for Chemplex in Clinton as a maintenance technician. He retired in 2004. In retirement, he continued to stay busy and served his community by working for Osterhaus Pharmacy in Maquoketa as a deliveryman for 15 years.
Ken was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew. He enjoyed flying R/C Airplanes, gardening, and making wren birdhouses. He also enjoyed helping his brother by being the announcer for Otter Creek Motor Sports. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and chasing off the squirrels.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Chris Weuste of Andrew, IA; children, Donna (John) Lamphere of Cascade, IA, Greg (Linda) Weuste of LeClaire, IA, and Theresa (Anthony) Jensen of Andrew, IA; and 6 grandchildren, Olivia (Alan) Turnis, Cody (Sarah) Lamphere, Alexander Weuste, Evangeline Weuste, Wyatt Jensen, and Annaliese Jensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Richard, Ralph, and Keith.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew.
