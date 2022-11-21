Kenneth Lloyd “Ken” Weuste, 80

Kenneth Lloyd “Ken” Weuste, 80

Kenneth Lloyd “Ken” Weuste, 80, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away peacefully, on his birthday, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Services celebrating Ken’s life will start at 9:30 a.m. for visitation and the memorial will begin at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, Iowa. The burial will be at the Andrew Cemetery. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.