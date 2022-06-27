Kenneth Lee Olson

Kenneth Lee Olson, 70

Kenneth Lee Olson was a loving, stoic husband and father, always supportive of his family. At the age of 70, Ken passed away, after a long struggle with his health. When he passed he was at home with his family by his side. Ken chose to donate his body for research to the University of Iowa in hopes he can help those in the medical profession better understand the human body and learn from his various conditions. The family will eventually bury his ashes in the Lower York Cemetery, Thomson, Illinois. Condolences may be left for the family at lawjonesfuneralhome.com