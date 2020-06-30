Kenneth Lee Drury, age 70

Kenneth Lee Drury, age 70, of Preston, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Clinton, Iowa, due to heart and kidney failure. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Miles. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are recommended.