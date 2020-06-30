Kenneth Lee Drury, age 70, of Preston, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Clinton, Iowa, due to heart and kidney failure. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Miles. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are recommended.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 82°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:28:32 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:20 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
