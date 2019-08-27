Kenneth “Kenny” Jess

Kenneth “Kenny” Jess, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Court Yard Estates in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.  Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue.  Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.  Graveside services with Military Honors Conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be 10:30 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue.  Complete arrangements are pending.