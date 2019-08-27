Kenneth “Kenny” Jess, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Court Yard Estates in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Graveside services with Military Honors Conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be 10:30 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue. Complete arrangements are pending.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 44%
- Feels Like: 77°
- Heat Index: 77°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 77°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:21:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:44:01 PM
- Dew Point: 53°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
