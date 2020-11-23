Kenneth J. Michels, 91, of Springbrook, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mercy One in Dubuque. Funeral Mass will be 12:00 pm (noon), Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Visitation will be 9:00 am until Mass time also on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook.
Kenneth was born September 6, 1929 in Bellevue, the son of Peter and Clara (Gerardy) Michels. He married Orva Mae Zeimet on November 27, 1951 in Bellevue, she passed on November 17, 2001, 11 children were born to this union. Kenneth worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad.
Kenneth’s faith was very important to him, he never missed Mass and if he was not there, he got calls. He was always early for church and prayed the Rosary every day. He was St. Nick for years and the kids loved him. Kenneth was a 2020 Magic of Children Honoree and he was so proud to accept the honor. He was a longtime Knights of Columbus Council 1354-Bellevue member and he was always willing to help at all the events. Kenneth was a member of the Bellevue Golf Club, avid bowler and a huge Chicago Cubs fan and attended many Cubs games over the years. He had a competitive nature and always wanted to win. Kenneth took great pride in his family and loved them dearly, when they won the Family softball tournament in St. Donatus, he never missed an inning. Kenneth was always willing to help out his church, community and never missed an event. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Kenneth never met a stranger.
Survivors include children; Colleen (Steve) Cloos of Springbrook, Sandy Klocke of Delmar, Roxy (John) Ray of Maquoketa, Lois (Tim) Cahill of Lisbon, Amy (Ray) Grimm of Terre Haute, Indiana, Jodi (Matt) Neiber of Eldridge, Randy of Andrew, Kevin (Cindy) of Davenport and Jamie (Tammy) of Bellevue; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Arlene McGinnis, Norma Jean Casel, Larry (Joyce) Michels, and Robert (Kelma) Michels; and a sister in-law, LeAnna Michels.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Orva Mae; a son, Steve; a daughter, Kristy; daughter in-law, Karen Michels; grandchildren, Jason and Justin; siblings, Orville (Florence) Michels, Maxine (Harold) Kueter, Marvin (Rosemary) Michels, and Lester Michels; brothers in-law, , Dean McGinnis, Billy Casel, and Milfred Zeimet; and a sister in-law Berneice (Jack) Kloft.
A memorial fund has been established in Kenneth’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Kenneth Michels Family.
