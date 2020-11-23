Kenneth J. Michels, 91

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING... .LOW PRESSURE WILL SPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW INTO PORTIONS OF EASTERN IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS LATE THIS EVENING. THE SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT AND INTO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING, THEN CHANGE TO RAIN AS WARMER AIR SPREADS NORTHWARD AHEAD OF THE STORM SYSTEM. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED AND THE SNOW MAY BE MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN A MILE IN THE HEAVIER SNOW. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...WET SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN A MILE IN THE HEAVIER SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&