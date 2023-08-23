Kenneth J. Kilburg, 88, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on, Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at his home near his family.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Scripture Service will begin at 3:15 pm, Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm, additional visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:00 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.
Kenny was born October 3, 1934, the son of Dominic and Florence (Weis) Kilburg. He worked as a farm hand and then served his country in the US Army 1956-1958. Kenny worked at Roeder’s Implement for 10 years and then started Kilburg Electric, never really retiring. He married Jean Scheckel on September 18, 1965. Kenny was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, VFW, Bellevue American Legion Post #273, and Luxembourg Society of Iowa.
Kenny was a strong believer of Fatima and Blessed Mother and a strong Luxembourgian.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; children, Angie (Brian) Dreifuerst, Gary (Betty) Kilburg, Becky (Tim) Giesemann, Scott Kilburg, Kathy Weimerskirch, Doug Kilburg, and Debbie (Mike) Schroeder; 14 grandchildren, Derrick, Cara, Jacob, Mikenzie, Benjamin (Joslyn), Ashley (Matt), Toby, Tate, Alex, Katerina, Emma, Andrea, Silas, and Mikenna; 7 great-grandchildren, Mason, Knox, Harper, Evelyn, Layla, Haddey, and Grayson; siblings, Leo (Janis) Kilburg, Vera (Levi) Schmidt, and Dula (Leon) Tebbe; sisters in-law, Katie Kilburg and Geri (Jeff) Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended relatives.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Alvin (Estelle) Kilburg, Albert (Mary) Kilburg, Vernon Kilburg, Rita (Raymond) Roling, Marcella “Sally” (Paul) Banowetz, Earl Kilburg, Edna (Michael) Reuter, Lloyd (Monica) Kilburg, Vincent (Judy) Kilburg, a brother in-law, Dennis Scheckel; and a sister in-law, Diane Scheckel.
In lieu of flowers, consider helping someone by being a blood donor. Kenny believed in donating blood over the years and was able to give approximately 30 gallons during his lifetime.
