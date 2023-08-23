Kenneth J. Kilburg, 88

Kenneth J. Kilburg, 88, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on, Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at his home near his family.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Scripture Service will begin at 3:15 pm, Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm, additional visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:00 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass.  Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.