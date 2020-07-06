Kayla M. Nemmers, 33, of Springbrook, ran into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m.,Monday, July 6, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. A visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Burial will be in church cemetery. Kayla loved flair and fashion, so if you feel inclined please add something bright to your attire for her services. We know that would delight Kayla.
It is recommended to utilize masks during the funeral mass and that you practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page.
Kayla was the twinkle in her dad's eye and was born July 23, 1986 in Jackson County, the daughter of Kevin and LaVonne (Helmle-Homan) Nemmers. The youngest of 5 kids Kayla was spoiled rotten and loved well. She graduated from Marquette High School in 2005. In 2007 her life took a drastic turn when she experienced a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed. After 11 months in hospitals, she hopped in her chair and didn't look back. Determination lit in Kayla and she made a tremendous life for herself and her son Tait. Kayla earned her associates degree from NICC and worked for Hillcrest Family Services where she loved encouraging others to live their best lives. She met the love of her life, Steve Bruxvoort and she excitedly anticipated their future together. Kayla's joy was genuine and contagious. It is not a cliché; she truly lit up a room. When she smiled at you, you couldn’t help but smile back. Our hearts are broken to lose her spark here on earth, but knowing that she is dancing on 2 strong legs in heaven brings us great comfort. And due to her generous gift of organ donation, her light will shine in the hope of life for others. Isn't that just like Kayla?
Just some of the survivors who will miss her immensely include her parents, Kevin and LaVonne Nemmers; her son, Tait; her siblings, Chris (Val) Homan, Tim (Gina) Homan, Michelle (Greg) Dellinger, and Craig (Kim) Homan; her fiance’, Steve Bruxvoort; 2 godchildren, Zach and Maddox Homan as well as 12 other nieces and nephews: Lacey, Colton, Makenzie, Nick, Carter, Salena, Baxter, Eliza, Lee Emma, Everett, Avery, and Delany. She was blessed with a tremendous family of numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kayla is enjoying a beautiful reunion in heaven with her maternal grandparents, Leroy and Erma Helmle; her paternal grandparents, Eldon and Jeanette Nemmers; uncles, Allen, Mark Helmle, Robert Gerlach, Clyde Helmle, Bruce Nemmers, and Lee Radil; aunts, Carol Helmle and Nancy Nemmers; and cousin, Darin Helmle.
Kayla’s family asks everyone to please sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in Kayla’s memory.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
