Kathleen “Kate” A. Bowman, 56, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.   Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue.  Family will greet relatives and friends 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will also be 1 hour prior to services Monday, March 20, 2023 at the church.  Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.