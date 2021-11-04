Kathleen Jane LeRette, 58

Kathleen Jane LeRette, 58, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.  A Celebration of Life will be 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 30088 398th Ave., Bellevue, Iowa (Jay and Kathy’s Home)