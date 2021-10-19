Kathleen Jane LeRette, 58, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Per her request, no public services will be conducted.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Kathy was born October 21, 1962 in LaSalle, Illinois, the daughter of Francis “Hank” and Joyce (Graper) Kenny. She worked in manufacturing and production for many years, before her over 3-year battle with cancer. She enjoyed being outside and being with her friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Melinda LeRette; companion, Jay Perkins; 3 grandchildren; siblings, John (Jackie) Kenny, Patricia (Allen) Mumm, Christy (Lowell) Bonnell , Beth (Dave) Rohman, Rusty (Becky) Kenny, Paul (Pat) Kenny, Norma (Cyrus) Nooriala, and Steven (Brenda) Kenny.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Michael and Scotty Kenny.
Cards and condolences may be sent to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Kathy LeRette Family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.