Katherine “Kay” E. (Marshall) Hipschen, 65, of Bellevue, passed away unexpectedly at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Kay was born July 10, 1954, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Mesch) Marshall. She graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1972 and furthered her education at Capri Cosmetology in Dubuque. She married Darlis Miller on June 3, 1972 and they share 3 children, Jennie, Josh, and Jiah all of Bellevue. On December 23, 2016, Kay married Joe Hipschen. Together they made one crazy, loud and loving family with the kids, in-laws, and grand kids. Kay spent almost 20 years working at the Preston Creamery and then went to Flexsteel Industries in Dubuque and retired from Beemis in Clinton. She also held many part-time jobs over the years where she met many wonderful people who became lifelong friends. She was known to “bite” her boss Chad at the Riverview Hotel to keep him in-line. If you knew Kay you were blessed and couldn’t help but be drawn in by her loud and infectious laugh and the way she always had to give you a kiss and hug, before you parted ways, even if it was the first time you met. Kay loved life and lived it to the fullest, every day for her was about, Joe, her kids, and grandchildren. Anytime spent with them was her favorite.
Survivors include her husband, Joe; children, Jennie (John) Hager, Josh (Trina) Miller, and Jiah (Todd) Sieverding; 8 grandchildren, Aubrie, Austin and Aunika Hager, Kourtney Hoppenjan and Kailey Miller, Brexley, Atlee and Brecken Sieverding; siblings, Jerry (Ruth) Marshall, Ruth (Paul Denolf) Jess, and Sally (Nick Fondell) Meyer; a sister in-law, Barb Marshall; her mother in-law, Marjorie “Midge” Hipschen.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert “Joe” Marshall and her father in-law, Raymond Hipschen
A memorial fund has been established in Kay’s memory.
