Karl-Uwe Petersen, 81, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Private Family Services will be conducted.
Karl was born November 27, 1939 in Breklumfeld, Germany, the son of Paul Christian and Irene Juliane (Nahnsen) Petersen. He married Heidemarie Bednarek and they had three children. He immigrated to the United States in 1997 starting his journey in Colorado where he renewed contacts with former colleagues in his business sector. He eventually settled permanently in Iowa to work as a lumber buyer, a profession he loved and excelled in. He kept his hand in the business until right before his death. He was a cowboy at heart, he enjoyed working with his horses and reading about western history. His greatest joy by far were his grandchildren. He enjoyed keeping in touch with them via Facetime which allowed him to bridge the physical distances.
He is survived by his children, Heike (Harold Yutzy) Petersen of Fairplay, Colorado, Jens (Lena) Petersen of Ottersberg, Germany, and Sven Petersen of Ulsnis, Germany; grandchildren, Cody (Marisa O’Toole) Adams, Wade (Kyle Baker) Adams, Janne, Marie, and Gustav Petersen; siblings, Heinrich (Inge) Petersen, and Renate (Manfred) Lahman; Heidemarie Petersen (mother of Heike, Jens, and Sven) with partner Klaus Kranzusch.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hospice of Jackson County at 611 W. Quarry St. Maquoketa, IA 52060 or Bellevue Ambulance EMS at 106 N 3rd Bellevue, IA 52031.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
