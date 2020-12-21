Karen Elise (Nord) Dunne, 83, passed away in Davenport, Iowa on Saturday, December 19, 2020. In keeping with Karen’s wishes, a private family burial will take place at a later time.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Karen was born October 22, 1937 at Cambridge, Iowa to Dr. and Mrs. D.H. Nord. She graduated from Huxley Consolidated School, Huxley, Iowa, in 1955. She attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years. She received her B.A. from Clarke College, Dubuque, IA.
She taught school in Colfax, Iowa and Bellevue, Iowa. She completely enjoyed her forty-three years of teaching. She retired in 2003.
On November 7, 1959 she married Leo D. “Red” Dunne at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Ames, Iowa. To this union five daughters were born: LeAnn Dunne, Colleen Donlin, Patricia (Randy) Fuller, Jacqueline Ogden, and Juliette (Brad) Wadle Bartels.
She is also survived by five granddaughters; seven grandsons; and 1 great-granddaughter; four brothers who were her dear friends as well: Don (Donna) Nord, Oskaloosa, Iowa; Mark (Wanda) Nord Polk City, Iowa; Nels (Rowena) Nord, Huxley, Iowa; Rick (Linda) Nord, Norwalk, Iowa and one sister-in-law Rita Gavin, Dyersville, Iowa.
She loved her family dearly, treasured her grandchildren, cherished her friends, was dedicated to her students, and helped animals in need. Karen always had a positive attitude towards life which contributed to her happiness. Karen wanted to thank everyone who sent her cards, texts, and letters. She read every one, and they meant a lot to her.
