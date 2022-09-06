Karen (Deppe) Gonner, 79

Karen (Deppe) Gonner, 79, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 5, 2022, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the funeral home prior to Mass.  Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. 