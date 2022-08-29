Karen Aldis, age 83, of Preston, Iowa passed away at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport after a sudden illness on Friday, August 26, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston. Burial will take place in the Preston Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022 at the funeral home prior to the service. A memorial fund has been established in Karen’s memory.
