Kandace K. “Kandy” Carr, 60, of Maquoketa passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A public graveside service and burial celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Delmar, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.
Kandace Kae Witt was born on March 23, 1960, in Jackson County, Iowa, to Bernard Eugene “Bud” and Dorla (Harrington) Witt. She was a 1978 graduate Andrew High School and later received her Certified Nurses Aid Certificate from Clinton Community College and her Certified Medication Aid Certificate from Scott Community College. She married Greg Carr and to this union two children were born, Anthony and Kayla.
“Kandy” had first worked at Rockwell Collins in Bellevue. She then worked as a CNA and CMA at area nursing homes including Briarwood Care Center, Maquoketa Care Center, Crestridge Nursing Home and Clover Ridge Place, all in Maquoketa. She had also worked as a cashier at Fareway in Maquoketa for several years.
“Kandy” had served as a Jackson County Fair Board member for many years. She loved horses and rodeos, driving around the countryside of Jackson County, was an avid bowler in Maquoketa and Bellevue, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Anthony “Tony” (Amanda) Carr of Maquoketa, IA, and Kayla (Justin) Hopson of Maquoketa, IA; two grandchildren, Isabel and Ethan Hopson; and brothers, Rick (Kathy) Witt of Peyton, CO, Dennis (Nancy) Witt of Clinton, IA, and Jeff Witt of Preston, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant brother Kevin Witt.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Kandace K. “Kandy” Carr memorial fund has been established.
