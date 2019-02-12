Juneva Sagers

Juneva F. “Jenny” Sagers, 77, of Maquoketa passed away on Friday morning, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A funeral mass celebrating Juneva's life was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation was held from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa.
Juneva Frances Ernst was born on Aug. 29, 1941, in Bellevue, Iowa, to Orville and Marie (Till) Ernst. She was a 1959 graduate of Bellevue Marquette High School. She married LeRoy “Lee” Reese, and later married Larrie Sagers of Maquoketa. Both are deceased.
Juneva worked at various places throughout her life including Bluff Lake in Maquoketa on weekends, Hardees, Ace Hardware and Gasser’s True Value in Maquoketa. She retired in 2012. Juneva was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa.
Those left to honor her memory include her sisters, Cleo Manning of Maquoketa, and Anaclete (Julius) Nims of Maquoketa; sister-in-law, Bonnie Ernst of E. Dubuque, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Ralph, a brother-in-law Jerry Manning, and a niece Kristie Hosch.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Juneva F. Sagers memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
