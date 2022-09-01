June M. (Droessler) Deppe, 73

June M. (Droessler) Deppe, 73 of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following a sudden accident.  A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.