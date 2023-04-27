Judy K. (Herrig) Kilburg, 76, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at her granddaughter’s home surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m, Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 2:00pm – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Monday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.
Judy was born May 15, 1946 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin and Geraldine (Dondlinger) Herrig. She married Vincent P. Kilburg on November 7, 1964 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook, he passed on December 5, 2019. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School. Judy was a homemaker and in her earlier years worked as a transcriber and as a teacher’s aide. Judy was active with the Make-A-Wish foundation and a 4-H leader for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Lori Kilburg of Eldridge, IA, Linda (Randy) Ries of Bellevue, Lynn (Tina) Kilburg of Eldridge, IA, and Sharon (Roger) Pitts of Springbrook; siblings, Janis (Leo) Kilburg of Bellevue, Dan (Renee) Herrig of Clinton, and Doris (Randy) Tuftee of Park View; a sister in-law, Bette Herrig of Bellevue; grandchildren, Heather (Eric) Hofmeyer, Jordan (Mallory) Ries, Breanna Kilburg, Brooke Kilburg, Trevor Kilburg, Zach (Andrea) Pitts, Megan (Shawn) Hankemeier, Jason (Kristin) Herrig, Jennifer Herrig, Natalee (Ryan) Wilson, Nate (Megan) Herrig, Michael (Nicki Anderson) Tuftee, and Mitchel Tuftee; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters in-law; Catherine Kilburg, Kenny (Jean) Kilburg, Vera (Levi) Schmidt, and Dula (Leon) Tebbe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vince; a brother, David Herrig; a sister, Lois Herrig; brothers and sisters in-law, Albert (Mary) Kilburg, Vernon Kilburg, Rita (Raymond) Roling, Edna (Michael) Reuter, Alvin (Estelle) Kilburg, Sally (Paul) Banowetz, Earl Kilburg, and Lloyd (Monica) Kilburg.
A memorial fund has been established in Judy’s memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.