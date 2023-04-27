Judy K. (Herrig) Kilburg, 76

Judy K. (Herrig) Kilburg, 76, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at her granddaughter’s home surrounded by her family.  Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m, Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  A visitation will be from 2:00pm – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Monday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home prior to Mass.  Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.