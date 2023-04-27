Judy K. (Herrig) Kilburg, 76

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Missouri...Illinois... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19 affecting Lee, Clark and Hancock Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois...Iowa... Mississippi River at Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12 , Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, and Keokuk LD19. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Water affects Dubuque Marina facilities and buildings. Water also affects Hawthorne Peninsula Park in Dubuque. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.0 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&