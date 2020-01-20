Judy E. Yeager, 78, of Bellevue, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will begin at 9:00 am until services times Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Miles Cemetery.
Judy was born March 21, 1941 in Green Island, the daughter of Delbert and Nettie (Keil) Roe. She married Robert Culver, Jr. on December 7, 1958, he passed on August 18, 1985. She later married Robert Yeager on October 12, 1996. They enjoyed 23 years of marriage. Judy enjoyed playing cards with her sisters, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Judy worked at Ensign Coil, International Paper, on the farm, and Bellevue Lumber Company over the years. She made the best potato and dumpling soup. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” Yeager; children, Greg (Etta) Culver of Miles, Gary (Joyce) Culver of Parkview, Kristie (Kevin Schlotes) Culver of Bellevue; step-children, Jason Yeager of Bellevue, and Casey (Johannah) Yeager of Bellevue; 6 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 step great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister in-law, Joan Kerns.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; siblings, Eugene (Fern) Roe, Kenneth (Marilyn) Roe, Fern (Edward) Hoff, Marilyn (William) Pataska, Doris (Eldon) Klemme, Donna (Bill) Wagner, and Gaynell (Russell) Guenther; brothers in-law, Thomas Kerns and David Rederer; and a sister in-law, Donna Starr.
