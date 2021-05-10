Judith Kay “Judy” Ambrosy, 75, of LaMotte, IA passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home. A Burial Service at graveside will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, 1:00 pm at LaMotte Holy Rosary Cemetery. To honor Judy, there will be a Potluck Memorial Gathering following immediately in the LaMotte Park. You are welcome to bring a dish to share and we request you to wear spring colors, as she always enjoyed.
