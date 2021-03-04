Judith Kay “Judy” Ambrosy, 75, of LaMotte, IA passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home. A private family service was held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque with Fr. Dave Ambrosy officiating. A livestream of the memorial service was held at 5:30 p.m. on the Leonard funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be held on a later date at Holy Rosary Cemetery in LaMotte.
Judy was born on July 19, 1945 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Donald and Seraphia (Huber) Duehr. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. On August 29, 1964 she married Delbert H. Ambrosy of LaMotte. In the late 1960’s, Delbert and Judy took over the Ambrosy family farm in LaMotte.
Judy worked for Dubuque Senior High School as an audio-visual aide for 22 years, and maintained many friendships after her time there. She was a very outgoing and social person who loved to organize get-togethers with friends and family. She was a member of the LaMotte ladies’ card club, which met monthly for over 40 years, and regularly met a group of old classmates for lunches. She enjoyed a wide range of crafts, including ceramics, quilting, decorating cakes, making Christmas ornaments, and making, selling and gifting her handmade jewelry to her friends and family. Over the years, she and Delbert enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and a community snowmobiling club.
During her youth growing up in Dubuque, Judy’s favorite activities were roller skating and rock & roll dances at the Melody Mill. She was an avid dancer, and many have fond memories of dancing with her at weddings over the years.
Judy was appreciated by her many, many friends for her bright smile and her fun laugh, and her warmth, selflessness and generosity. It was common for her to take up collections to help those less fortunate, or those experiencing hard times or adversity. While working at Senior High, she started an annual collection to help students in need during the holidays, ensuring they would receive Christmas gifts.
She is survived by her husband Delbert; her children, Todd (Laurie) Ambrosy, Sheri (Craig) Kruser, and Donette (Phil Sheridan) Ambrosy; eight grandsons, Nicholas Schmitt, Cole and Logan Ambrosy, Collin, Brock and Blake Kruser and Leander and Edrick Sheridan; as well as her siblings, Frank (Carol) Duehr, Carol Theis, and Michael (Patricia) Duehr.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and three of her children, Tony, Gwen and Ross Ambrosy. She bravely shared her experiences with profound loss and grieving to classrooms at Dubuque Senior during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or “The Giving Room” at Dubuque Senior High School. Donations may be made directly to these organizations or can be made to the Caring Bridge website that has been established in memory of Judy; www.caringbridge.org/visit/judyambrosy.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for their continuous care over the past few months, and to the many friends who dropped off meals or sent flowers or cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.