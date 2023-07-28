Judith “Judy” Mae (Hayward) Reed, 81

Judith “Judy” Mae (Hayward) Reed, 81, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Stonehill Health Center in Dubuque.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.  Family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time.  Burial will be in Reeseville Cemetery in rural Green Island.