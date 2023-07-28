Judith “Judy” Mae (Hayward) Reed, 81, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Stonehill Health Center in Dubuque.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time. Burial will be in Reeseville Cemetery in rural Green Island.
Judy was born June 25, 1942 in Green Island Iowa, the daughter of Russell and Algean (Krumviede) Hayward, Sr. She graduated from Andrew High School in 1959. After high school, she attended California Lutheran College in Thousand Oaks, California, on scholarship, and had many fun adventures. She lived and worked in Clinton, Iowa for many years and then worked for several years at the Bellevue Herald Leader before retiring. Judy loved cooking for her family and made the best chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed country music and listening to her brother’s band, Country Tradition, fishing, playing cards, and going for car rides with family. Her family and friends were very important to Judy. She loved hosting the July 4thBBQ, having a weekly dinner with her siblings and visiting with her dear neighbors, nicknaming themselves the "Alley Cats". Judy’s grandchildren were her pride and joy, she always lovingly posted their pictures in the Valentine’s Issue of the newspaper each year. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Brian (Julie) Reed and Todd (Kim) Reed; grandchildren, Brianna (Matt) Greenfield, Stefanie (Austin) Daniels, Alex Reed, Ryan Reed, Danielle (Alex Henscheid) Reed, Brennan Underwood, Azariah Reed, and Siaya Reed; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, George Hayward, Robert (Sandra) Hayward, Russell (Shawna) Hayward, Jr., and Dianne Barker; sister in-laws; Sue Hayward, Sue Corlis, and Theresa Beckman, brother in-laws, Sam Dobson and Bob Barker; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended relatives.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Tom Hayward, Arlis (Donnie) Krabbenhoft, and Lorraine Dobson.
The family would like to thank Bellevue EMS; the staff of Finley Hospital, The University of Iowa, and Stonehill Health Center, for their great care of Judy.
Memorials may be directed to Bellevue EMS in Judy’s memory.
