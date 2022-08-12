Judith A. (Till Gonner) Kolker, 89

Judith A. (Till Gonner) Kolker, 89, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mill Valley Care Center surrounded by her loving family. 

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.  Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the funeral home prior to Mass.  Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. 