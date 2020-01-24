Judith A. (Meyers) Bowling

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH 7 PM... THE SLOW MOVING STORM IS GOING TO BRING SNOW TO ILLINOIS TONIGHT, BUT UNTIL IT BEGINS TO SNOW, AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE EXPECTED. THE FOG WILL BRING VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES, AND ROADS WILL BE WET. BE CAREFUL DRIVING THIS EVENING, AS THE FOG WILL GIVE WAY TO SNOW IN PARTS OF ILLINOIS, AND WILL END IN IOWA AS WINDS SHIFT TO THE NORTHWEST AND INCREASE TO 10 TO 15 MPH.