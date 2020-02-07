Joyce Carter, age 89, formally of Miles, Iowa, passed away Monday, February 3rd, 2020, at Parc Hall Nursing Home in Emmetsburg, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 8th, at the Presbyterian Church in Miles. Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 19°
- Heat Index: 25°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 19°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:42 AM
- Sunset: 05:24:52 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Periods of snow. Some rain may mix in. High 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
