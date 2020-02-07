Joyce Carter, age 89

Joyce Carter, age 89, formally of Miles, Iowa, passed away Monday, February 3rd, 2020, at Parc Hall Nursing Home in Emmetsburg, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 8th, at the Presbyterian Church in Miles. Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service.