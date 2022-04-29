Joseph “Joe” H. Klein, 83, of Bellevue, passed away on, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Jackson County Regional Health Center. Visitation will be 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm, Wednesday, May 4. 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation in Bellevue. Private Family Graveside Services with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in First Presbyterian Cemetery following the visitation.
Joe was born January 11, 1939, the son of Joseph and Lucille (Jellison) Klein. He served his country in United States Navy for 23 years before retiring. Joe married Lydia Roberts on March 1st, 1964 in Louisiana while serving in the Navy. Joe then worked for US industrial Chemicals and Anamosa State Prison as a boiler technician, before retiring. He was a very giving man to his family, always there to lend a hand. Joe enjoyed the outdoors, mowing, gardening, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking and painting ceramics in his early years. He enjoyed his routine of watching his favorite TV shows and enjoying time with his children and grandchildren. Joe will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Lydia; children, Joey (Rhonda) Klein, Jr., Kathy (Gary) Rowan, Kenny (Sue) Klein, Lora (Bryan Till) Williams, and John (Marlee) Klein; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dean (Tori) Klein and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a son in-law, Marty Budde; a daughter in-law, Sandra Jo Klein; a grandson, Justin; siblings, Francis (Barbara) Cooper, Robert Cooper, Gloria (Eldon) Millam, Loreen (Richard) Putman, and Doris Berendes.
A memorial fund has been established in Joe’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.