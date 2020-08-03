Joseph J. Michels, Jr., 85, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. Family Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV at 10:30 am, Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Joseph was born February 20, 1935, the son of Joseph J. and Alice E. (Kilburg) Michels, Sr. in rural Springbrook. He married Betty Gerardy on July 16, 1957 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Joseph was a barber for many years in Springbrook, he also worked for Clinton Engines/Catepillar, Finley Hospital & Bellevue State Park Association before retiring. He enjoyed dancing and passed that passion onto his children, fishing, hunting, hunting mushrooms, playing cards, and was an excellent griller. Joseph will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of 63 years; children; Joey (Linda) Michels, Tina Theisen, Sheila (significant other Jim Weinschenk) Anton, Brian (Kathy) Michels, Chuck (Kris) Michels, Becky (Mike) Carter, Linda (Denny) Walgamuth, and a daughter in-law, Debbie Michels; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Dorothy) Michels, Darlene Rubel, and Mildred Kruel; brothers and sisters in-law, Gene (Joan) Gerardy, John (Rosina) Gerardy, Janice Jackson, Lorraine Ruff, and Gerald Fuegen.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Marty Michels; 2 grandchildren, Taylor Anton and Rachel Michels; a great-grandchild, Scarlett Peterson; brothers and sisters in-law, Herald Kruel, Leo Rubel, Roger (Lois) Gerardy. Bub Ruff, and Shirley Fuegen.
Local arrangements with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
