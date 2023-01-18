Joretta Sandholdt was a lifelong resident of the Sabula area, raising a family and enjoying spending time on the river. At the age of 88, Joretta passed away January 13, 2023 at home in the care of her loving family, with the support of Mercy Hospice. A Celebration of Life service will be held 6 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be held 3 – 6 pm Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. The family invites you to join them for a gathering at Manny’s following the service.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 28°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 28°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:26:45 AM
- Sunset: 04:58:03 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 0.53 mi
Today
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Some sleet at times as well. The higher snow accumulations are expected north of a Dubuque to Vinton Iowa line. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph this evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and the morning commute on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.23 mi
Wind: ENE @ 14 mph
Precip: 91% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.59 mi
Wind: ENE @ 17 mph
Precip: 93% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 17 mph
Precip: 81% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 14 mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
