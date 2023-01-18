Joretta Sandholdt

Joretta Sandholdt was a lifelong resident of the Sabula area, raising a family and enjoying spending time on the river. At the age of 88, Joretta passed away January 13, 2023 at home in the care of her loving family, with the support of Mercy Hospice. A Celebration of Life service will be held 6 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be held 3 – 6 pm Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. The family invites you to join them for a gathering at Manny’s following the service.