John W. McGarry, 84

John W. McGarry, 84, of DeWitt, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at The Alverno, Clinton.
 
John was born May 26, 1936, in DeWitt, Iowa to Leonard and Bernice (Shea) McGarry. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1954. John joined the U.S. Army, and while serving in France, he met and married Lucienne “LuLu” LeDuc in Batz Sur Mer, France on August 31, 1957. The couple lived in Clinton County, Iowa, where they farmed and raised their family of 6. LuLu preceded him in death on September 4, 1991. John was an independent insurance agent and resided in Sabula, where he served 2 terms as Mayor. He also volunteered for Hospice of Jackson County for several years.
 
John was an active member of the Catholic Church in each of the communities where he lived. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, golf, and gardening. He was an avid Hawkeye and Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
 
He is survived by his children, Gerald (Maria) McGarry of Goose Lake, John (Karen) McGarry of Clinton, a son-in-law, Lee Wells of Sabula, Corina (Bill) Andresen of DeWitt, Jacqueline (Tom) Randall of Clinton, and Pat (Lisa) McGarry of Bryant; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kay Lincoln, Dick (Betty) McGarry, Paulette (Dave) Frank, Paul McGarry, Helen Medlin, Steve (Shelly) McGarry, Judy (Dave) Fletcher, Leona (Jim) Seifert; nieces and nephews.
 
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lucienne “Lucie” Wells, a brother, Jim, brother-in-law, Dick Lincoln, and a great-grandson, Eldon Jepsen.
 
A private cemetery service will be held at Saint Peters Catholic Cemetery, Sabula.
 
Memorials can be sent to the family at P.O. 142 DeWitt, Iowa 52742.
 
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
 
Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com