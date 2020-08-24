John W. McGarry, 84

- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:20:27 AM
- Sunset: 07:46:03 PM
- Dew Point: 73°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 94F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. Near record high temperatures. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 98°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
