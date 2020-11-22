John R. Feller, 88, of Maquoketa passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.
His funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A private burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Sugar Creek. Dawson Funeral Services of Maquoketa is assisting the family.
John was born on June 26, 1932 in Andrew, Iowa to Ruben and Mary (Kilburg) Feller. On May 4, 1966 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Dorothy Frett at St. Joseph’s in Sugar Creek. He worked for Maquoketa Lumber for 31 years and retired in 1994.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Maquoketa for over 54 years. John faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Army. John enjoyed taking walks, listening to country music or visiting with his friends.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Dorothy, a sister Anna (Ralph) Kraai of Bellevue and two brother-in-laws; John Frett and Paul (Viola) Frett all of Maquoketa.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew James Kraai.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
