John “Jack” Veach, 73, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Jackson County Regional Health Center. Graveside Services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Jack was born June 26, 1947 in Dubuque, the son of Orville and Loretta (Schiffer) Veach. He graduated from Maquoketa High School. Jack married Joanne Michels on April 26, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Jack served his country in the US Army during Vietnam 1966-1968. He was a farmer and worked at John Deere Works in Dubuque for 35 years before retiring. Jack was a member of Bellevue American Legion Post #273, Bellevue Horseman’s Club, and the Hawkeye Vintage Tractor Pull Association.
Jack was a happy and simple man. Who lived every day working hard and was never heard complaining. He was well known for his big smile and bubbly laugh. Everyone was a friend, there were no strangers and he never hesitated to help a neighbor out; expecting nothing in return.
Jack loved children. He was often found on the floor playing with them, giving them whisker rubs, and and telling them his infamous corny jokes, where most of the time he was laughing harder at his own jokes than the person listening.
Jack had a unique ability to make something useful out of "junk". He was constantly thinking about building or making something for the farm. Whether it was spring loaded latches on gates, or taking a grinder mixer apart to make a bulk bin on wheels- Jack did it. Jack loved livestock. Checking cows and mending fence was a pastime, not a chore. He loved horses and would often talk about "his" horse, Barney. Jack was very particular in everything he did. Doing it "right" was much more important than getting it done.
He raised hogs for many years: Shoveling out crates, pushing manure down the alleyway and forking it in a spreader by hand was part of the enjoyment of taking care of the animals. When asked why he hosed down the alleyway after pushing manure out he would say "this way it wouldn't smell as bad," but I think it was more for the hogs, not him.
Jack was somewhat shy and preferred one-on-one conversations opposed to large group settings. If he was asked to go out for a beer, he'd rather stay home drinking a Pepsi with grandma while watching his livestock.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Joanne; children, Jamie (Penny) Veach of Peosta, John (Kim) Veach of Dubuque, Jodi (Ryan) Kilburg of Bellevue, and Justin (Abby) Veach of Bellevue; a daughter in-law Casey Veach of DeWitt; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings-all brothers, Chuck (Rose), Dick (Joyce), Doug (Linda), Joe (Anne), Dave (Julie), Pat (Cindy), and Kenny (Bonnie) Veach; In-laws, Gail Michels, Don (Nancy) Knockel, Jim (Kate) Michels, Jeanette (Darel) Felderman, Barb (Terry) Jensen, and Jeff (Barb) Michels.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Loretta Veach; a son, Jason Veach; a brother, Ronnie Veach; father and mother in-law, Tom and Lorraine Michels; and a brother in-law, Greg Michels.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Condolences and Memorials may be sent to Hachmann-Mier Funeral 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, Iowa 52031 c/o John “Jack” Veach Family.
