John J. Till, Jr. 91, of La Motte, Iowa passed away on February 13, 2022 at home.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 18th, 2022 at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte with military honors by the Bellevue American Legion Post #273 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family. The family request all who attend wear a face covering.
John was born on April 4, 1930 in Bellevue, Iowa the son of John J. Till Sr. and Gertrude (Reddin) Till. He married Dellene Evers on April 26, 1969 at Assumption Church, Sylvia Switch in Zwingle.
John served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for 31 years. He also owned and operated Till’s Tap in La Motte from 1958 to 1980. In John’s retirement he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Dellene; Daughters Dianne (Rick) Heiar, Deb (Gary) Cook and Deanna (Scott) Sagers and his brother, Robert Till. Eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and loved by many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Gertrude Till; brothers Mark Till, Tony Till and a brother in infancy; and his grandson Zachary Sagers.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Jackson County Hospice; and also to Angela Burken for the special care and attention she provided John and his family in his final hours.
