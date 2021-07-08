John J. Geber, 77, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa and a private burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa.
John Joseph Geber was born on Dec. 27, 1943, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Dorrance and Anastasia (Franzen) Geber. He attended Maquoketa High School. He married Cheryl Davison on March 25, 1967, in Maquoketa. Three children were born to this union, Sue Anne, William and Nick.
John worked for many years as a carman welder, first for Chicago Northwestern Railroad in Clinton and then for Union Pacific Railroad in DeSoto, Missouri. He retired in 2004.
John was an avid fisherman, hunter, and trapper. He loved fishing for Catfish, Walleye and Bluegill, and hunting squirrels, rabbits and deer.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Cheryl Geber of Maquoketa, IA; children, Sue Anne (Scott) Handley of Des Moines, IA, William (Kristin) Geber of Des Moines, IA and Nick Geber of Maquoketa, IA; 3 granddaughters; 1 great-grandson; a brother, Dale (Carol) Geber of Clinton, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Mary Clare Hicks.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the Jackson County Humane Society.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
