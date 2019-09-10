John Cole, Jr., age 52, a loving husband, father, son and true friend, passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Jackson County, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:30 Saturday, September 14 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given in his honor to benefit the disabled. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
