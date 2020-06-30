John Chesney passed away on June 29, 2020, at the age of 101. He was born November 22, 1918, the surviving twin son of Joe and Anna (Foust) Chesney. He lived from pandemic to pandemic, not succumbing to either. He witnessed the most amazing world of change in his life. He graduated from the University of Dubuque with a degree in economics. From there he went to the Army Air Corps, returning to the family farm in rural Zwingle, where he farmed and managed his farm his entire life.
Johnny married Dorothy Powelka on August 6th, 1947, at the University of Dubuque chapel. He loved her for 72 years and died with her at his side.
In 1947, John began Chesney Quality Eggs because “married life cost more”. Always proud of doing his best, it was the “Quality” that was so important.
John and Dorothy are longtime members of First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa, where John was a Sunday school teacher. He served for many years on the Zwingle Town Council. He was proud of his small family and how they were always there for him at important milestones of his life.
John is survived by his wife, Dorothy Chesney, his children, Mrs. Linda (Duane) Eaton and David (Randa) Chesney, both of Dubuque. Four grandchildren, Brooke (Brian Kerr) Chesney, Knoxville, IL, Heather (Brian) Pagano, San Jose, CA, Garrett Eaton, Sun Prairie, WI, and Shelby (fiancé David Haldane) Eaton, Portland, OR, and one great-grandson.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Anna (Foust) Chesney, and his twin brother, Joseph Chesney.
Private family services will be held at Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Many thanks to UnityPoint Health Care for their care of John for many years. Also thanks to Hospice Care of Dubuque for their support.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque, or First Lutheran Church of Maquoketa.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.