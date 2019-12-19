John A. “Art” Bohy, 91, of St. Donatus, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bellevue Community High School West Gym in Bellevue. Visitation will be 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Bellevue Community High School West Gym in Bellevue, additional visitation will be one hour prior to service on Friday. Burial with Military Honors Conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bellevue.
John was born December 13, 1928 in Woolstock, Iowa, the son of John Arthur and Bessie Leona (Rief) Bohy, Sr. He graduated from Clarion High School in 1947. John served his country in the US Navy 1948 – 1951 during the Korean War. John earned his BA from Buena Vista in Storm Lake and his Masters Degree from Iowa State in Ames. He married Billie Lou Parks on June 23, 1957 at the EUB Church in Marshalltown, Iowa. He began working at Bellevue Schools in 1967 and was the first guidance counselor at Bellevue Public School and then retired as High School Principal in 1990 and was instrumental in starting the schools wrestling program, coaching track and cross-country. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue American Legion Post #273, where he was Past Commander and Past 2nd District Commander and its Honor Guard. John enjoyed spending time with his family, farming, writing poetry, mushroom hunting, carpenter work, and he never met a stranger. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Billie; their children, Denise (Jeff) Elmore of Newburgh, IN, Deborah (Paul) Dent of Bellevue, and James (Jane) Bohy of Chemnitz, Germany; 5 grandchildren, Erica (James) Barnett, Jared (Shannon) Dent, Ryan (Emily) Elmore, Megan Elmore, and Brena Nelson; 6 great-grandchildren, Connor, Grady, Benny, Judah, Riley, and Lincoln; a brother, Donald Bohy; sisters and brothers in-law, Ruth Bohy, Ron (Pat) Parks, and Sue (Tom) Kilker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Dean Bohy; sister in-law, Shirley Bohy, and a nephew, Donald “Sam” Bohy.
A memorial fund has been established in John’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
