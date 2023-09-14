Joene Sue Michel, 80

Family was a big part of Joene’s life, especially the ones that called her “Nana.” At the age of 80, Joene Sue Michel passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Wilton Iowa Retirement Home. A Funeral Mass will be held 1pm Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Preston. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 11am – 1pm at the Church.
