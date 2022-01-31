JoAnn Heneke, 84, of Maquoketa passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Clover Ridge Assisted Living in Maquoketa.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 8th, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. For the safety of everyone the family request masks be worn.
JoAnn was born on February 28th, 1937, in Andrew to Kenneth and Florence (Burkert) Roeder. She attended Bellevue and Andrew school district. In June of 1957 she was united in marriage to William Budde and four children came of this union. She later married Marvin Heneke in Mt. Carroll, Illinois.
She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Mothers Club. JoAnn loved playing cards, bowling, sewing, reading and taking care of her flower garden. She loved attending her grandkids activities.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Lisa (Will) Kober of West Branch, Ken Budde, Bill (Renee) Budde of Maquoketa, Jim (Kim) Budde of Leander, Texas,8 grandchildren; Katie Budde, Morgan Budde, Ben Kober, Kyle Kober, Melanie Dazzo, Stephanie George, Cassidy Budde, Alex Budde, six great-grandchildren, a sister Cindy (Norlan) Hinke of DeWitt, a brother Charles (Pam) Roeder of Bettendorf, and sister-in-law Linda Roeder of Davenport.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: JoAnn Henke Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, IA 52362. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
