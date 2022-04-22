JoAnn E. (Wenzel) Schlecht, 86, of Bellevue, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Monday, April 25th, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 10:00 am until service time on Monday, April 25th, 2022 at the church. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.
JoAnn was born September 7, 1935, the daughter of Arthur and Catherine (Blievernicht) Wenzel. She married Joseph E. Schlecht on May 31, 1954, he passed on March 24, 2018. JoAnn enjoyed attending barn dances in her earlier years. She worked at Mill Valley Care Center as a CNA for 30 years. JoAnn loved to play the accordion, especially at family gatherings. She collected many owls over the years, and that how the Hoot Owl Holler got its name. JoAnn enjoyed working on puzzles, and adult coloring books. Her greatest joy was time with family, her faith and enjoying visits from friends and family.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula (Gus) Leavens, of Chadwick, Illinois; two sons, George (Cindy) Schlecht, of Bellevue and Frank (June) Schlecht, of Clinton; six grandchildren, Laurie (Steve) Schroeder, Erin (Alfie) Mohr, Brandon (Kerissa) Schlecht, Mathew (Ashley) Schlecht, David Schlecht and Kimberly (Kevin) Schlecht; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Kayleigh Schroeder, Paige, Carson, Jordyn Mohr, Kaydin Johnson, Kamdyn Schlecht, Mason, Knox, Evelyn Schlecht, Karter Heusinkveld, Owen, Payton, Paizley Andresen, and two one the way; siblings, Charles (Lenore) Wenzel and Paul (Marianne) Wenzel; sisters in-law, Linda Wenzel and Rita Wiegert.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings and in-laws, Mary Jo Rowland, Kathleen (Benjamin) Reistroffer, Bill Wenzel, Richard (Rosalee) Schlecht.
A memorial fund has been established in JoAnn’s memory.
